Crusin’ for Clues Answers!! From Saturday April 18, 2020
1. Proper golf etiquette would have you fix these: Divots
2. Our eye in the sky brings viewing home: Satellite Central
3. Cabernet, Merlot, Zinfandel, and Shiraz....He’s just getting started! Jims Fine Wine.
4. A Diamond in the Rough or on the by pass: Wetzel & Truex Jewelers
5. Was that an atomic bomb or some kind of boom? Sonic
6. Central to Norfolk...it’s your home’s best friend_Mid City SuperStore
7. Your rowdy kids will be right at home here: Raising Canes
8. Could be a famous romantic or famous designer_Valentinos
9. If your gears are grinding; get torqued off and shift on in: Norfolk Transmission
10. Lucy’s Husband would love to dine here! Ricardos’.
11. When it comes to hamburger joints, we wear the crown!_Burger King
12. Fast as Super man, but no kryptonite in their fresh cuts! __Jimmy Johns
13. Johnny Madison says this guys "cornered" the market on auto sales!__Borgmann Auto Sales
14. It’s crystal clear, if you get too close, you could fall! The Glass Edge
15. All your protection under one roof or a Busch_American Family Insurance Jason Busch
16. HE will go to all heights to rock your world. _Man & Mountain Tile & Stone
17. Over 100 ideas to build on here!_Century Lumber
18. 9 + 7+ 2= 18, but you must be 21 to have a cocktail here: Lot 279
19. You've got to listen to HEAR the beat of PRODUCTION._Sound Works
20. What's better than Mexican Food at MY house? YOUR house!! Where are we? Tu Casa
21. I can see clearly now the “old pane” is gone. ....and they helped!__Window World
22. Keeps you & safe & secure while away Arkfeld Lock & Security
23. I Scream, You Scream, We all….go to great “heights” to make this timeless treat!_Hiland Ice Cream
24. Old MacDonald himself may have supplied this Farm : Kuper Farms
25. Our Job is “bore-ing” on the farm & in the city: Ag & Industrial Engine Machine