Cruisin' for Clues ANSWERS!!!!!

Crusin’ for Clues Answers!!  From Saturday April 18, 2020

1. Proper golf etiquette would have you fix these:   Divots

2. Our eye in the sky brings viewing home:  Satellite Central

3. Cabernet, Merlot, Zinfandel, and Shiraz....He’s just getting started! Jims Fine Wine.

4. A Diamond in the Rough or on the by pass:   Wetzel & Truex Jewelers

5. Was that an atomic bomb or some kind of boom?  Sonic

6. Central to Norfolk...it’s your home’s best friend_Mid City SuperStore

7. Your rowdy kids will be right at home here: Raising Canes

8. Could be a famous romantic or famous designer_Valentinos

9. If your gears are grinding; get torqued off and shift on in:  Norfolk Transmission

10. Lucy’s Husband would love to dine here! Ricardos’.

11. When it comes to hamburger joints, we wear the crown!_Burger King

12. Fast as Super man, but no kryptonite in their fresh cuts! __Jimmy Johns

13. Johnny Madison says this guys "cornered" the market on auto sales!__Borgmann Auto Sales

14. It’s crystal clear, if you get too close, you could fall!  The Glass Edge

15. All your protection under one roof or a Busch_American Family Insurance Jason Busch

 16. HE will go to all heights to rock your world. _Man & Mountain Tile & Stone

17. Over 100 ideas to build on here!_Century Lumber

18. 9 + 7+ 2= 18, but you must be 21 to have a cocktail here:  Lot 279

19. You've got to listen to HEAR the beat of PRODUCTION._Sound Works

20. What's better than Mexican Food at MY house? YOUR house!! Where are we?  Tu Casa

21. I can see clearly now the “old pane” is gone. ....and they helped!__Window World

22. Keeps you & safe & secure while away Arkfeld Lock & Security

23. I Scream, You Scream, We all….go to great “heights” to make this timeless treat!_Hiland Ice Cream

24. Old MacDonald himself may have supplied this Farm :  Kuper Farms

25. Our Job is “bore-ing” on the farm & in the city:  Ag & Industrial Engine Machine

