You opt for sleep over sex
You stop kissing each other goodbye
Lack of date nights
You don’t go on dates anymore
You don’t cuddle up on the sofa
You forget to say “I love you”
You go to bed at different times
You assume one of you will do all the chores
You spend the evening sitting in different rooms
Watch TV in separate rooms
Not letting each other know about plans that have been made
Not excited at the prospect of one-on-one time
You stop celebrating anniversaries
You don’t talk about your day to each other
Don’t bother with Valentine’s Day
You forget important dates
Forget to say thank you
Slacking on chores or doing half jobs
Saying “I love you” out of habit rather than actually meaning it
Your partner is on their phone while having a conversation with you
The little phone calls at work stop
No little notes or silly texts
Less “in-jokes”
You dress down more when you are with each other
You eat at different times in the evening