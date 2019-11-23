Zesty Sauce Shortage?

A global shortage of horseradish could result in a scarcity of a dipping sauce at Burger King. While not all of the sauces are affected, the popular "zesty sauce" could become harder to find.
In late October, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish announced that there would be a shortage of the spicy root vegetable due to “unusually harsh weather in spring and fall 2019.”
Horseradish is a key ingredient in Burger King’s zesty sauce. In a statement, a spokesperson for Burger King said, “The global shortage of horseradish has affected some of our supply of zesty sauce. We are working quickly with our suppliers to maintain continuity and keep offering our guests the zesty experience they love.”