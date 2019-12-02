Banana
If you're thinking about a new diet as your New Year's resolution . . . well, I suppose this could be an option?

There's a dietician from Australia who says that if you want to lose weight, you should eat BANANA PEELS.

She says that because of all of the fiber and vitamins in the peel there are a ton of health benefits beyond just the weight loss too . . . and if you are able to eat them, then you can also improve your sleep and have better skin too.

But she realizes that it's a big ask to get people to eat the peels of the bananas . . . so she recommends cooking the peels to make them soft, then blending them into a smoothie. 

It still sounds super nasty!!

(New York Post)

In other news

'Frozen 2' Keeps it's Icy Hold on #1

"Frozen 2" didn't slow down in its second week out . . . raking in another $123.7 million over the five-day holiday weekend. That's a Thanksgiving record. "Knives Out" was a distant second . . . but it still beat expectations with $41.7 million.

**Online Extra - Coldplay BBC Session

Coldplay stopped by BBC Radio 1 to perform a selection of old and new songs, as well as a cover of Crystal Waters’ pop hit “Gypsy Woman.” The band played two new tracks, “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” off their recent album Everyday Life. The musicians also took on older number “Lovers in Japan.”

You Want Me To Eat What?!

Alexa in the Christmas Spirit

Amazon is helping to ramp-up the Christmas excitement this year by playing a daily message from Father Christmas to little ones who talk to Amazon Alexa.

Dave's Video of the Day: Ornery Pig

A live news report on the Good Morning Greece show was brought to an abrupt standstill as the reporter Lazos Mantikos was accosted by a large sow. The pig could be seen headbutting and biting the unfortunate reporter as he attempted to deliver his report from the town of Kineta, which has be…

A Couple Surprised their Denny's Waitress

There's waitress down in Galveston, Texas that sure has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Adrianna Edwards works a Denny's and walks over four hours to and from work.