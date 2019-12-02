You Want Me To Eat What?!

If you're thinking about a new diet as your New Year's resolution . . . well, I suppose this could be an option?
There's a dietician from Australia who says that if you want to lose weight, you should eat BANANA PEELS.
She says that because of all of the fiber and vitamins in the peel there are a ton of health benefits beyond just the weight loss too . . . and if you are able to eat them, then you can also improve your sleep and have better skin too.
But she realizes that it's a big ask to get people to eat the peels of the bananas . . . so she recommends cooking the peels to make them soft, then blending them into a smoothie.
It still sounds super nasty!!