Bear
nps.org

For us humans being cooped up at home is no fun, but apparently the bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.

"The bears are just literally walking down the road to get to where they need to go," Ranger Katie Patrick said during a Facebook Live event on Sunday. She is a wildlife biologist who has worked with black bears in Yosemite since 2007. "For the most part, I think they're having a party," she said in response to questions about what the animals have been doing since Yosemite closed on March 20.
 
Normally this time of year is difficult for animals at Yosemite because there can be "literally walls of cars, stop-and-go traffic or people in the park," Yosemite is the fifth most popular of the National Park Service's 62 headliner parks. Some 4.4 million people visited the park in 2019.
 
Read more: https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/bears-yosemite-national-park-coronavirus-trnd/index.html

Tags

In other news

Yosemite Animals Loving Quarantine

Yosemite Animals Loving Quarantine

For us humans being cooped up at home is no fun, but apparently the bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.

Alex Trebek Memoir

Alex Trebek Memoir

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has a memoir coming out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book is called “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.” The publisher says Trebek will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with t…

Planters Introducing New Flavors

Planters Introducing New Flavors

Ah those delicious Planters Cheez Balls, they have been a satisfying snack since the ‘80s. But they were discontinued sometime in the early 2000s, and only recently came back to our store shelves.

Jon Bon Jovi Surprises Kindergartners

Jon Bon Jovi Surprises Kindergartners

A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine.

Dave's Video of the Day: Super Cop

Dave's Video of the Day: Super Cop

A police officer in Malaysia who saved a stray puppy trapped in a monsoon drain next to a roadblock has won the hearts of  many Malaysians after a one-minute video of the rescue made its rounds on social media.

Popular Lockdown Activities

Popular Lockdown Activities

A third of people in a new poll say they can still enjoy MOST of their normal hobbies right now, even if they have to do them online.

Arizona Ice Tea Grows Up

Arizona Ice Tea Grows Up

Many of us never would've guessed that adding alcohol to seltzer water would turn into a trillion dollar industry . . . so who says that can't happen with iced tea too?

Big Names to Perform for New Jersey Benefit

Big Names to Perform for New Jersey Benefit

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey as well as other stars from New Jersey will be performing in a one-night broadcast to benefit the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.