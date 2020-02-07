York Minis

York Peppermint Patties are a great refreshing treat, especially when you are craving a dark chocolate, minty treat. Plus, the round candies give you delicious minty breath, so they'll be great to have on hand Valentine's Day if your sweetie will be around.
The York Thins are the newest feature to the line up of thinner candy from Hershey's, which were launched just in time for National Dark Chocolate Month, which is this month by the way.
They are perfect for snack, baking or even tossing into pancakes occasionally. Maybe pick some up for your sweetheart, or yourself!