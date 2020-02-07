York Thins
yahoo.com

York Peppermint Patties are a great refreshing treat, especially when you are craving a dark chocolate, minty treat. Plus, the round candies give you delicious minty breath, so they'll be great to have on hand Valentine's Day if your sweetie will be around. 

The York Thins are the newest feature to the line up of thinner candy from Hershey's, which were launched just in time for National Dark Chocolate Month, which is this month by the way.

They are perfect for snack, baking or even tossing into pancakes occasionally. Maybe pick some up for your sweetheart, or yourself!

Tags

In other news

York Minis

York Minis

York Peppermint Patties are a great refreshing treat, especially when you are craving a dark chocolate, minty treat. Plus, the round candies give you delicious minty breath, so they'll be great to have on hand Valentine's Day if your sweetie will be around. 

Dave's Video of the Day - Kids are Funny

Dave's Video of the Day - Kids are Funny

This father-son moment from England sees them in a car and their dashboard cam films a reckless driver nearly clipping their front bumper. A nearby cop sees the whole thing and pulls the other driver over.

Bad Hair Day

Bad Hair Day

Now truthfully, how often would you say you have a "bad hair day"?  According to a recent survey, there's a 25% chance you're experiencing one right now . . .

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

This is of course the biggest time of the year for chocolate-covered strawberries . . . people search for them 678% more this week than any other time of the year.