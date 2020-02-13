98-year-old Girl Scout Selling Cookies

We're in that time of the year where we're loading up on thin mints, tagalongs, samoas or whatever your favorite girl scout cookie is so we'll have them through the next year.
There is one Girl Scout especially who's excited to sell cookies, 98-year-old Ronnie Backenstoe. She’s proudly donned the Girl Scout uniform for 88 years!
Backenstoe’s adventures in the Scouts have taken her from coast to coast and around the world. She recalls traveling later in life as a scoutmaster to Jamaica and Switzerland with her troop.
She says that she’s happiest when selling cookies alongside her fellow scouts. She recalls that when she first became a Girl Scout in the 1930s, there were only three types of cookies and they only cost about 15 cents a box. My how times have changed but her love of the Girl Scouts and selling cookies hasn't.