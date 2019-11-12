Work & Music

Feel free to go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. When you do, you'll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers and get stuff done faster.
According to a new study, half of people listen to music while they work.
And as it turns out, it's very good for their productivity too. The researchers found people finished a task about three minutes faster when they were listening to music than when they weren't.
Why? The researchers say it's because listening to music, quote, "Affects mood and mental and physical performance . . . [and] the music can function as a sort of 'white noise,' canceling out potentially distracting ambient noise."