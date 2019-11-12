music
Feel free to go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. When you do, you'll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers and get stuff done faster.

According to a new study, half of people listen to music while they work.

And as it turns out, it's very good for their productivity too. The researchers found people finished a task about three minutes faster when they were listening to music than when they weren't.

Why? The researchers say it's because listening to music, quote, "Affects mood and mental and physical performance . . . [and] the music can function as a sort of 'white noise,' canceling out potentially distracting ambient noise." 

Work & Music

Feel free to go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. When you do, you'll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers and get stuff done faster.

Thanksgiving Fails

Now that we have Halloween behind us, it's time for us to talk turkey: Specifically, Turkey Day.

Sonic's Back & Ready to Run

Paramount has dropped a new revamped trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming film based on the video game franchise.

Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Catch

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming a family spotted a bear cub without its mother in their backyard foraging for food. They called the Game and Fish people who came out and said the cub probably wouldn't be able to make it through the winter on its own.

'Midway' Shoots to #1 at the Box Office

"Midway" won the box office battle over the weekend, although it only made $17.5 million. The three other new movies also made the Top Four: "Doctor Sleep", "Playing with Fire", and "Last Christmas" . . . all of them making between $11.6 and $14.1 million.

Customers Help Waffle House Employee

Back on November 2nd in the early morning hours at a Waffle House in Birmingham, Alabama one lone employee was trying to hold down the fort as a couple of fellow employees didn't show for their shifts.

When We REALLY Shop for Christmas

Are you like me and haven't started thinking about buying your gifts for the holidays yet . . . sadly we're not going to be able to avoid it much longer though.

Dave's Video of the Day: FETCH!!

This is just neat. Watch this Beluga Whale playing fetch with a rugby ball, celebrating South Africa Rugby World Cup Victory close to the South Pole!