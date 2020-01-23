Whoopi Goldberg Gets an Invite

  • Dave Williams

Whoopi Goldberg was overcome with emotion after receiving a personal invitation from Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise her role as Guinan, the alien bartender she played from 1988-1993 on Star Trek: The Next Generation, for the second season of his new show Star Trek: Picard.

Stewart, 79, sweetly extended the invitation to his former Trek costar during his Wednesday appearance on The View.

“I’m here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi,” Stewart announced. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

"Yes, yes!" replied a shocked but enthusiastic Goldberg, who jumped to her feet and bearhugged Stewart as the audience broke out into a resounding standing ovation. With a few other former co-stars popping into Season 1 it will be cool seeing Guinan return too!

