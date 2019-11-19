Who is the 'Jeopardy' G.O.A.T.?

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will have Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing for a top prize of a million dollars!
How it works is that the first player to win three matches gets the top prize; the two runners up will grab a quarter of a million dollars each.
While Ken Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak in the history of Jeopardy!: 74 consecutive games, for a total take of $3,370,700. Rutter, however, is the highest money winner on Jeopardy! -- indeed, on any TV game show -- winning $4,688,436.
But not to be outdone, Holzhauer holds 15 of the top single-day winnings records on Jeopardy!, and recently won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His earnings total $2,712,216.
The showdown kicks off Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Central on ABC and will air for three consecutive nights at the same time.