Who is the 'Jeopardy' G.O.A.T.?

  • Dave Williams

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will have Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing for a top prize of a million dollars!

How it works is that the first player to win three matches gets the top prize; the two runners up will grab a quarter of a million dollars each. 

While Ken Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak in the history of Jeopardy!: 74 consecutive games, for a total take of $3,370,700. Rutter, however, is the highest money winner on Jeopardy! -- indeed, on any TV game show -- winning $4,688,436.

But not to be outdone, Holzhauer holds 15 of the top single-day winnings records on Jeopardy!, and recently won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His earnings total $2,712,216.

The showdown kicks off Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Central on ABC and will air for three consecutive nights at the same time.  

Looks like her appointment book is going to stay full for awhile, Kelly Clarkson's daytime chat show is going to be back for season two.

Today's video is of a young Toronto Maple Leafs fan who rolled his eyes after his girlfriend snapped a selfie during a game. His joyful expression is becoming an internet sensation.

"Ford v. Ferrari" won the box office with a $31 million debut.  "Charlie's Angels" bombed . . . making only $8.6 million in its first week!

Harry Styles has released “Watermelon Sugar,” the latest taste from his upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line. The singer announced an expansive world tour earlier this week.

Who really wants to show up to a party with just a 30-pack of beer when you could roll up with THIS?!