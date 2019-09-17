Whitney Hologram Ready to Tour

The upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour will kick off in early 2020 with its first round of international dates. The trek, “An Evening With Whitney,” launches January 23rd in Mexico and wraps April 3rd in Minsk, Belarus, with North American shows tentatively planned for fall 2020.
The BASE Hologram event, produced in partnership with the late singer’s estate, will also include dates in England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the Ukraine.