The upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour will kick off in early 2020 with its first round of international dates. The trek, “An Evening With Whitney,” launches January 23rd in Mexico and wraps April 3rd in Minsk, Belarus, with North American shows tentatively planned for fall 2020.

The BASE Hologram event, produced in partnership with the late singer’s estate, will also include dates in England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the Ukraine.

 

Eat First

If you have to make a big decision, here's some advice: Eat 14 donuts first.

'It: Chapter Two' Stays at #1

It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.

Simple Pleasures

A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on 'simple pleasures' each year. 