Where's The Coffee?!

Recently here The Original Donut Shop Coffee commissioned a survey of 2,000 adults. And its results show that 85% of us Americans try to employ some positive thinking in the morning to enhance the day.
However, of those polled 50% say such thinking is impossible without a cup of joe. That's right 4 in 5 people that were polled said that coffee is "essential" in staying positive and productive during their day.
Besides coffee, 48% of those surveyed said exercising in the morning is the key to a good day. 45% said positive thinking helped start their day right, while 48% said getting up early was key, and 43% say meditating was important to starting the day on the right foot.