When We REALLY Shop for Christmas

Christmas Shopping
theconversation.com

Are you like me and haven't started thinking about buying your gifts for the holidays yet . . . sadly we're not going to be able to avoid it much longer though.

There is a new survey that asked people when they get the majority of their Christmas shopping done. 

And one-third of people who answered the survey say they do their shopping at the end of November or very beginning of December . . . which includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Got to get those big  deals right?!

25% of people do most of their shopping in the middle of December . . . and 16% buy gifts throughout the year.

Here's a special shout-out to two small groups:

 The 2% of people who do all of their holiday shopping on Christmas Eve, like my cousin Paul . . . and the 1% who buy their holiday gifts for people AFTER Christmas is over.  

(YouGov)

