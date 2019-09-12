Wendy's Breakfast Gamble

Breakfast is serious business in the hyper-competitive world of fast food. Wendy’s is the latest to announce a big investment in getting morning customers.
The company said Monday that its taking breakfast nationwide next year with a new menu inspired by its afternoon menu and, obviously, includes a Frosty made for breakfast.
Wendy’s released a portion of its new breakfast menu. Here are three items.
1. “Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit” is a buttermilk biscuit with a fried chicken sandwiched in between with whipped honey butter.
2. “Frosty-ccino” is a Frosty milkshake infused with cold brew coffee. It comes in two flavors: vanilla and chocolate.
3. “Breakfast Baconator” is an egg, several slices of bacon, a sausage patty, two slices of American cheese and a dollop of hollandaise sauce.
Here’s what Wendy’s is thinking.
The chain’s last major attempt at the meal happened in 2012. The menu didn’t expand nationwide after an initial test because of tough competition, according to food industry blog BrandEating.
The new offerings announced this week include some of the same items Wendy’s currently offers in the 300 stores that sell breakfast. A spokesperson told CNN Business that Wendy’s plans to offer more than that, including seasoned potatoes and croissant sandwiches. A full menu and prices will be released later this year.