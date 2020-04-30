Oops she burned down her gym...
So apparently Britney Spears accidentally burned down her home gym. Yes, she had a couple of candles in there when working out and one thing lead to another. I wonder if Victor was there with his hose trying to help like he did with his wife's 'She Shed'?!
"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," Spears said in a video livestreamed on Instagram Wednesday.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire, she added. And it also destroyed most of her gym equipment.