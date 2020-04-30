Britney
Oops she burned down her gym...

So apparently Britney Spears accidentally burned down her home gym. Yes, she had a couple of candles in there when working out and one thing lead to another. I wonder if Victor was there with his hose trying to help like he did with his wife's 'She Shed'?!

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," Spears said in a video livestreamed on Instagram Wednesday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire, she added. And it also destroyed most of her gym equipment.

In other news

Belch for Charity!

This is the type of charity campaign some of you can really get behind. Getting to be rude and gross AND raise money?

‘The Goonies’ Cast and Crew Reunite on Web Series

Actor and Goonies superfan Josh Gad has a new web series, Reunited Apart. And to kick things off he wrangled the cast and crew of The Goonies — including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and executive producer Steven Spielberg. 

Dave's Video of the Day: Crowded House at Home

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Crowded House reaching #2 in the American charts, I’d like to post this video of us performing individually from home a version of Don’t Dream It's Over.

Dutch Daffodil Message

Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.

Red Bull's Summer Edition Watermelon

I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.

EXTRA - May the 4 will be Special

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Sea Creatures Enjoy New Freedom

We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.