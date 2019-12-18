Waffle Fries & Pizza?

Waffle Fry Pizza
Pizza Hut South Korea

French fries and pizza might be two of the most popular foods out there . . . but some people they don't really pair well together. Well then why did Pizza Hut add them to their menu? 

So here's the latest: Pizza Hut in South Korea has introduced a new pizza that uses waffle fries as a TOPPING. The pizza also has bacon on top, with a ranch dressing drizzle. Other than the ranch, which I'm not a fan of, I'd actually give this a try.

Odds are this pizza won't make its way to the U.S. . . . so if you want to try waffle fries as a pizza topping, you've got some cooking to do or plan on some traveling. 

(Brand Eating

