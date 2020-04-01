NASA
NASA

Coming up in April we'll be treated to a Super Pink Moon in the night sky. In the meantime you can find celestial beauty online by live streaming the northern lights. If you're looking for a more interactive galactic experience, though, you can virtually travel to space thanks to this free NASA app.

The NASA's Eyes app lets you journey the galaxy through different experiences. The Eyes on the Solar System experience takes you to asteroids, comets, planets and their moons and the spacecrafts exploring them. You can head to Pluto on the New Horizons spacecraft and orbit Mars with the MAVEN spacecraft.

If you want a quick journey through our solar system, you can launch the "simple" mode to explore destinations, missions, and the people behind them.

Read more: https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a31994551/nasa-eyes-app-virtually-explore-space/

Tags

In other news

Mt. Dew Doritos

Mt. Dew Doritos

Here's a piece of corporate synergy we never saw coming. The people at PepsiCo just created Mountain Dew-flavored Doritos.

Virtually Travel to Space with Free NASA App

Virtually Travel to Space with Free NASA App

Coming up in April we'll be treated to a Super Pink Moon in the night sky. In the meantime you can find celestial beauty online by live streaming the northern lights. If you're looking for a more interactive galactic experience, though, you can virtually travel to space thanks to this free N…

New DiGiorno Pizza

New DiGiorno Pizza

I guess this is a new cousin of the CRONUT . . .  the combo of a croissant and a pizza. The crozza? The pissant?

Dave's Video of the Day: Camoflague

Dave's Video of the Day: Camoflague

A couple in England spotted their neighbour’s ingenious method to escape outside and have a break-away from quarantine, by hilariously dressing up as an inconspicuous bush.

Crocs Helping Healthcare Workers

Crocs Helping Healthcare Workers

The Crocs brand announced last week that they will provide free footwear to health-care workers helping combat the coronavirus in U.S.  

Stuck at Home? Bake

Stuck at Home? Bake

With so many of us spending more time at home together whether it's for self-quarantine, home from school or working from home. Why not get back into the kitchen and rediscover the joy of baking?