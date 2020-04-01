Virtually Travel to Space with Free NASA App

Coming up in April we'll be treated to a Super Pink Moon in the night sky. In the meantime you can find celestial beauty online by live streaming the northern lights. If you're looking for a more interactive galactic experience, though, you can virtually travel to space thanks to this free NASA app.
The NASA's Eyes app lets you journey the galaxy through different experiences. The Eyes on the Solar System experience takes you to asteroids, comets, planets and their moons and the spacecrafts exploring them. You can head to Pluto on the New Horizons spacecraft and orbit Mars with the MAVEN spacecraft.
If you want a quick journey through our solar system, you can launch the "simple" mode to explore destinations, missions, and the people behind them.
