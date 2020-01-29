Nuggets
cybergazing.com

If you've been looking for a special new way to tell that special someone in your life just how you feel, Chick-fil-A has you covered this year.

Through February 29, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will offer your choice of a 30 piece nuggets, 10 count Chick-n-Minis or six chocolate chunk cookies in a heart-shaped container.

This offer is not available through the app, however. You actually have to go into the store or give them a call to order yours. 

Tags

In other news

Stop Tossing & Turning

Stop Tossing & Turning

If you are someone who has trouble sleeping then you know there's nothing more frustrating than lying in bed wide awake while the whole world is fast asleep. 

McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

If we've learned anything since this summer is that we LOVE our chicken sandwiches. Between Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A introducing new sandwiches it got a little crazy.

Bad Boys Stays at #1

Bad Boys Stays at #1

Without any major competition, "Bad Boys for Life" kept the top spot at the box office for a second straight week, with another $34 million. 