Update from Red Lobster

**UPDATE - On Tuesday I told you about a change at Red Lobster in regards to the delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits. There was an article that said they were limiting them to 2 per entrée and that if you wanted more that you would have to purchase them.

Good news, that was incorrect. Red Lobster reached out to me and informed me that the article was incorrect. Here is what they had to say:

“We want to set the record straight. Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited for our dine-in guests. Obviously, due to the nature of To Go and delivery orders, there is a limit to how many we include in the bag, which is two per entrée with the option to add more to your order for a small fee.”

So my apologizes to you AND Red Lobster for the misinformation but I'm glad they let us know this and I could pass it along to you as well. So go enjoy some delicious seafood and all the Cheddar Bay biscuits you can eat while you're there!

Norfolk Taco Johns Helps Faith Regional

This past December at the Norfolk Taco John’s® location they held the annual Nachos Navidad promotion and decided to do something to give back to the community.

Mattel ready for Toyoko 2020 Olympics

Today Mattel, Inc. revealed their first products collection across brands in celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The collection will feature a variety of unique products across Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and UNO®.

Pepsi Crystal Diamond

Pepsi just launched a contest to give away a diamond engagement ring . . . with a twist. The diamond is lab-grown and it's made out of CRYSTAL PEPSI. 

Harry Styles

Harry Styles made an appearance on the BRIT Awards Tuesday over in London to perform his song “Falling.”

‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

Do you remember Steven Spielberg’s quirky, cult Eighties hit Amazing Stories?! I loved it, there were some really cool and interesting stories that he told with it.