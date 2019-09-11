Cannonball
wspa.com

A couple combing a South Carolina beach after Hurricane Dorian thought they'd discovered a large rock, but soon realized they'd stumbled upon two Civil War-era cannonballs lodged in the sand.

Aaron Lattin told news outlets that he and his girlfriend encountered the 150-year-old relics on the edge of Folly Beach, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Charleston, Friday night. Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath confirmed to news outlets the couple had found an 8-inch (203-millimeter) cannonball and a smaller 3-inch (76-millimeter) shell that'd been uncovered by the storm that swept up the coast last week.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal experts inspected the artifacts and deemed them safe. Following 2016's Hurricane Matthew, 16 cannonballs washed up at the same beach.

Tags

In other news

Timeless Toys

Timeless Toys

For kids -- and adults who are still kids at heart -- there are some toys that just don't get old.

Billy Bass

Billy Bass

If you miss the dulcet voice of Big Mouth Billy Bass fish, listen up. There's a restaurant where a school of Billy Bass will serenade you with "Take Me to the River" and other classic hits.

Unusual Beach Find

Unusual Beach Find

A couple combing a South Carolina beach after Hurricane Dorian thought they'd discovered a large rock, but soon realized they'd stumbled upon two Civil War-era cannonballs lodged in the sand.

+2
Making Good

Making Good

A bar in Lincoln, Neb., recently received an envelope that reportedly contained $500 and a letter from an anonymous source apologizing for breaking their sign.

Happy in Hawaii

Happy in Hawaii

While we may all be happy to be living in the U.S.A., some of us are apparently having a better time than others. That's according to a new survey that ranks the Happiest States in America.

'It: Chapter Two' Killed at the Box Office

'It: Chapter Two' Killed at the Box Office

It: Chapter Two killed it at the box office this weekend, opening with an estimated $91 million for a first-place debut -- not quite the $123 million the first film opened with back in 2017, but good enough to rank it as the second-largest horror film opening of all-time behind the original,…