Do you remember Tupperware from your childhood? Those famous Tupperware parties that your mom would go to, or have at your house? Well Tupperware is still around and trying to step it up a notch, or two!!

Because the direct sales has to a point hampered the company's growth, they've recently opened a pop-up store, called TuppSoho in New York City, and are also banking on a relaunched website to help turn it around.

Tupperware is trying to get recognized beyond just being storage for leftovers. The store features new luxury cookware, a $40 cold brew carafe, a $15 apple keeper and a $25 reusable straw. The latter isn't available in catalogs or online: It's sold exclusively at the store. And even with plastic falling out of favor they plug the fact they are a heavier plastic that lasts for years.

So maybe it's time to check out Tupperware again!

Tags

In other news

Tupperware Goes High-End

Good Deeds

Did you know that the average American carries out five good deeds a month, that's according to a new survey. Whether it be helping someone with directions (66 percent) or holding the door open for a stranger (65 percent), it really is true that the smallest thing can make a big difference t…

McFried Chicken Sandwich?

Get ready because it looks like McDonald's is looking at jumping into the chicken sandwich war with Popeye's and Chik-Fil-A.

Cosmic Crisp

Get ready for a new, ultra-crunchy apple variety which boast the ability to last up to a year in the fridge without going brown. 

Dave's Video of the Day: That's a Grilled Cheese

Here's a funny exchange between a little girl and her dad. She's in a highchair eating a quesadilla, but she's sure it's a grilled cheese. When her dad corrects her, she gives him just the right amount of attitude.

'Frozen 2' Keeps it's Icy Hold on #1

"Frozen 2" didn't slow down in its second week out . . . raking in another $123.7 million over the five-day holiday weekend. That's a Thanksgiving record. "Knives Out" was a distant second . . . but it still beat expectations with $41.7 million.

**Online Extra - Coldplay BBC Session

Coldplay stopped by BBC Radio 1 to perform a selection of old and new songs, as well as a cover of Crystal Waters’ pop hit “Gypsy Woman.” The band played two new tracks, “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” off their recent album Everyday Life. The musicians also took on older number “Lovers in Japan.”