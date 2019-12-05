Tupperware Goes High-End

Do you remember Tupperware from your childhood? Those famous Tupperware parties that your mom would go to, or have at your house? Well Tupperware is still around and trying to step it up a notch, or two!!
Because the direct sales has to a point hampered the company's growth, they've recently opened a pop-up store, called TuppSoho in New York City, and are also banking on a relaunched website to help turn it around.
Tupperware is trying to get recognized beyond just being storage for leftovers. The store features new luxury cookware, a $40 cold brew carafe, a $15 apple keeper and a $25 reusable straw. The latter isn't available in catalogs or online: It's sold exclusively at the store. And even with plastic falling out of favor they plug the fact they are a heavier plastic that lasts for years.
So maybe it's time to check out Tupperware again!