If you've never heard of this group, they're amazing. And they're in the midst of working really hard right now . . .
"Trees for Troops" was formed back in 2005. And every year, they deliver thousands of free Christmas trees to American military bases all over the world.
Now get this, the entire charity is run by just nine people. But there are hundreds of volunteers also help make it happen too.
Basically between now and Christmas, they'll deliver about 16,000 trees to bases across the country, and overseas.
Over the past 15 years, they've delivered over a QUARTER-MILLION trees.
About 800 farmers in 25 states participated last year. If you want to donate your time or money, you can learn more by visiting their website at TreesForTroops.org.
