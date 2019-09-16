Tough Weekend - RIP Eddie & Ric

  • Dave Williams

What a weekend, first Eddie Money passed on Friday, then news broke yesterday that Ric Ocasek, best known as the lead singer for the iconic new wave group The Cars, has died, the NYPD has confirmed. He was 75.

Ocasek was found unconscious and unresponsive in bed at around 4 p.m. ET yesterday. Law enforcement officials said it appears Ocasek died of natural causes. The New York Post reports that his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, was the one who found him.

Formed in 1976 in Boston, from the ashes of a previous band named Cap’n Swing, Ocasek -- born Richard Theodore Otcasek -- and The Cars codified the sound of what was known as new wave by mixing synthesizer-based pop with guitar-based rock. The lineup included Ocasek, bass player Benjamin Orr, guitarist Eliot Easton, drummer David Robinson, and keyboard player Greg Hawkes. 

When Ric Ocasek learned the Cars were finally entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in December 2017—14 years after they were first eligible—he was overjoyed. “It’s certainly a wonderful feeling to be accepted by peers,” said the singer

In August, after Popeyes announced it was launching a chicken sandwich, it started a nationwide craze, leading to long lines, shortages, and, at least in one case, a gunpoint robbery.

Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin'” and “Take Me Home Tonight”  soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, died Friday (Sept. 13). He was 70.

If Friday the 13th already makes you a little jumpy, you should know that the one coming up this Friday might feel a little creepier than usual.

Breakfast is serious business in the hyper-competitive world of fast food. Wendy’s is the latest to announce a big investment in getting morning customers.