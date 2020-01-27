According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat a record 1.4 BILLION chicken wings over Super Bowl weekend.
But a new survey found they're NOT the most popular Super Bowl food . . .
That honor goes to CHIPS & DIP. Here are the ten most popular Super Bowl foods this year . . .
1. Chips and dip. 40% plan to serve it or eat it during the Super Bowl
2. Wings, 36%
3. Pizza, 35%
4. Nachos, 29%
5. Cheese and crackers, 20%
6. Cookies, 18%
7. Burgers, 17%
8. Meatballs, 12%
9. Tacos, 12%
10. Ice cream, 12%
They also looked at the most popular drink choices, and #1 ISN'T beer. The top five are soda . . . beer . . . iced tea . . . wine . . . and whiskey.