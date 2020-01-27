SB Food
kcet.org

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat a record 1.4 BILLION chicken wings over Super Bowl weekend. 

But a new survey found they're NOT the most popular Super Bowl food . . .

That honor goes to CHIPS & DIP. Here are the ten most popular Super Bowl foods this year . . .

 1. Chips and dip. 40% plan to serve it or eat it during the Super Bowl

 2. Wings, 36%

 3. Pizza, 35%

 4. Nachos, 29%

 5. Cheese and crackers, 20%

 6. Cookies, 18%

 7. Burgers, 17%

 8. Meatballs, 12%

 9. Tacos, 12%

10. Ice cream, 12%

They also looked at the most popular drink choices, and #1 ISN'T beer. The top five are soda . . . beer . . . iced tea . . . wine . . . and whiskey. 

(YouGov / NCC)

Tags

In other news

Undercover Boss - Kylo Ren

Undercover Boss - Kylo Ren

Over the weekend Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren returned to Undercover Boss during the actor’s latest Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which featured a sequel to Driver’s viral 2016 Star Wars-Undercover Boss crossover sketch.

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Get ready everyone.....Taco Bell's Nacho Fries come back on Thursday. And they're also bringing a second version this time around.

Feel Good Friday: Firefighters to the Rescue

Feel Good Friday: Firefighters to the Rescue

Well the only cashier at a gas station near Grand Rapids, Michigan got so sick this month, he ended up having to call 911. But, thankfully for him the store didn't have to shut down . . .

Captain Marvel 2 To Take Flight

Captain Marvel 2 To Take Flight

Here's some very good news from Disney/Marvel, they are officially moving forward with Captain Marvel 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Mr. Peanut is DEAD?

Mr. Peanut is DEAD?

Unfortunately, I have some very sad news for you peanut lovers out there. Planters has killed off MR. PEANUT!!!