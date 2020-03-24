Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘Feeling Better’

Hanks
Sunday night Tom Hanks took to Twitter and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their first coronavirus symptoms began showing. He encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and reassured them that “this, too, shall pass.”

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone,” Hanks wrote. “Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Wilson also posted an Instagram video on Sunday featuring her rapping along to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” She captioned the video, “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it.”

