Tom Cruise - Astronaut

It sounds like those rumors from Elon Musk about Tom Cruise making a movie in space were true. Movies have been shot entirely on an iPhone, in one take, in real-time, in a single location, but never one actually shot in space.

Yesterday, a NASA administrator Tweeted, quote, "NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the [International Space Station]. There aren't a whole lot of details or an official announcement out there other than it being shot on the ISS.

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality." 

If this happens, it'll be the first narrative, non-documentary film to be shot in space.

Subway's BOGO Deal

So Subway in April announced a buy-two-get-one-free sandwich deal, available through takeout. But someone at the virtual sandwich HQ started thinking even bigger, and we are all benefiting from it. 

Sea Urchin Anyone?

They are briny and sweet — once you get past those formidable spines. Biting into one has been likened to kissing a mermaid.

More 'Tiger King'

Just when you thought it might die down some, the Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.

Hilarious Food-Themed Masks

As the CDC recommends you keep your face covered in public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it's a good idea that you have a healthy stock of masks to keep you and your family safe so as to avoid washing the same face covering over and over. 