Tom Cruise - Astronaut

It sounds like those rumors from Elon Musk about Tom Cruise making a movie in space were true. Movies have been shot entirely on an iPhone, in one take, in real-time, in a single location, but never one actually shot in space.
Yesterday, a NASA administrator Tweeted, quote, "NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the [International Space Station]. There aren't a whole lot of details or an official announcement out there other than it being shot on the ISS.
"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality."
If this happens, it'll be the first narrative, non-documentary film to be shot in space.
