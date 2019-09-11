Timeless Toys

Play Doh
For kids -- and adults who are still kids at heart -- there are some toys that just don't get old.

poll of 2,000 American parents were asked which toys they played with as kids that still entertain their own children, and Play Doh and Mr. Potato Head came out on top.

The survey, which happened to be commissioned by Hasbro, the makers of the beloved spud, revealed that Troll dolls came in third, and My Little Pony and Furby dolls rounded out the top five.

The list of 30 favorite toys also included classic board games like Candyland (#17) and Monopoly (#22), as well as action figures like Transformers (#25) and retro gaming systems like Game Boy (#18). And surprisingly, in this digital age, even the humble Yo-Yo made the list -- it ranked eleventh.

The survey also found where lost toys are most likely to turn up.

Toys that are played with by parents AND their kids: 

1. Play Doh

2. Mr. Potato Head

3. Trolls

4. My Little Pony

5. Furby

6. Puzzles

7. Toy phone

8. Bop It

9. Building blocks

10. Bicycle

11. Yoyo

12. Guess Who?

13. Water blasters

14. Teddy bear

15. Scrabble

16. Tricycle

17. Candy Land

18. Game Boy

19. Spinning tops

20. Toy cash register

21. Plastic animals

22. Monopoly

23. Mouse Trap

24. Game of Life

25. Transformers

26. Clue

27. Baby Alive

28. Plastic food/kitchen supplies

29. Scattergories

30. Perfection

Most common places lost toys are found:

1. Under the bed

2. In the car

3. Left a family member or friend's house

4. Behind the couch

5. In the kitchen

6. In sibling's room

7. In a closet

