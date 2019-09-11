Timeless Toys

For kids -- and adults who are still kids at heart -- there are some toys that just don't get old.
A poll of 2,000 American parents were asked which toys they played with as kids that still entertain their own children, and Play Doh and Mr. Potato Head came out on top.
The survey, which happened to be commissioned by Hasbro, the makers of the beloved spud, revealed that Troll dolls came in third, and My Little Pony and Furby dolls rounded out the top five.
The list of 30 favorite toys also included classic board games like Candyland (#17) and Monopoly (#22), as well as action figures like Transformers (#25) and retro gaming systems like Game Boy (#18). And surprisingly, in this digital age, even the humble Yo-Yo made the list -- it ranked eleventh.
The survey also found where lost toys are most likely to turn up.
Toys that are played with by parents AND their kids:
1. Play Doh
2. Mr. Potato Head
3. Trolls
4. My Little Pony
5. Furby
6. Puzzles
7. Toy phone
8. Bop It
9. Building blocks
10. Bicycle
11. Yoyo
12. Guess Who?
13. Water blasters
14. Teddy bear
15. Scrabble
16. Tricycle
17. Candy Land
18. Game Boy
19. Spinning tops
20. Toy cash register
21. Plastic animals
22. Monopoly
23. Mouse Trap
24. Game of Life
25. Transformers
26. Clue
27. Baby Alive
28. Plastic food/kitchen supplies
29. Scattergories
30. Perfection
Most common places lost toys are found:
1. Under the bed
2. In the car
3. Left a family member or friend's house
4. Behind the couch
5. In the kitchen
6. In sibling's room
7. In a closet