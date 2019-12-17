Dad
This dad has set the bar for the rest of us dads. And it's just the best!!

A young woman named Courtney took to Twitter and shared how her dad picks her up at the airport and it's hilarious!! The plus for her is that she'll never have any problems picking him out of the crowd.

Many users on Twitter shared some fun and positive comments responding to her tweet and photos that she shared. One user even shamed their own dad with a tweet, “can you ask your dad if he will adopt me because my dad sucks.”

I now have an example to go by to plan on embarrassing our teenage girl!!

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread

I am so excited because on Monday Krispy Kreme started be selling two gingerbread donuts to satisfy all your holiday cravings! I LOVE gingerbread!

**Online Extra - The Best of Corden 2019

**Online Extra - The Best of Corden 2019

2019 was another monumental year at The Late Late Show with James Corden, marked with the return of The Jonas Brothers, Dodgeball with First Lady Michelle Obama and Harry Styles and Carpool Karaoke with Kanye West on an airplane. Watch back on all the biggest moments of the year with James a…

'Jumanji' Leveled up past 'Frozen 2'

'Jumanji' Leveled up past 'Frozen 2'

"Jumanji: The Next Level" was able to rake in $60.1 million at the box office in its first weekend, easily making it the #1 movie at the box office. "Frozen 2" was a distant second, making another $19.2 million in its fourth week.

IHOP Trying Something Different

IHOP Trying Something Different

IHOP is trading in the booth seating, table service and, of course, pancakes. Yes they are trying something a little different in a few locations — it's a new restaurant concept called Flip'd by IHOP.

Tree Topper or Not?

Tree Topper or Not?

There is a new Christmas survey that asked people what they put on top of their Christmas tree. 

Dave's Video of the Day: Pants Kharma

Dave's Video of the Day: Pants Kharma

Perhaps this guy should’ve stolen a belt. A home security camera caught a bungling thief losing his pants while swiping a package off a doorstep in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 