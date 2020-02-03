Third #1 for Bad Boys

It was another slow weekend at the box office. "Bad Boys for Life" made another $17.7 million, which was enough for it to remain #1 for the third straight week.
Here's this weekend's Top 10:
1. "Bad Boys for Life" - $17.7 million
2. "1917" - $9.7 million
3. "Dolittle" - $7.7 million
4. NEW: "Gretel & Hansel" - $6 million
5. "The Gentlemen" - $6 million
6. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $6 million
7. "Star Wars: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker" - $3.2 million
8. "The Turning" - $3.1 million
9. "Little Women" - $3 million
10. NEW: "The Rhythm Section" - $2.8 million