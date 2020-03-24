Working Out
verywellfit.com

People around the country who are self-isolating or maintaining social distance during the coronavirus outbreak have to think outside the gym when it comes to their fitness routines.

Many are turning to online classes or getting outside to exercise. Both brick-and-mortar fitness centers and cyberspace-based workout companies are stepping up the number of online classes they teach and offering some free of charge. A good diet and exercise is crucial for keeping the immune system strong against COVID-19.

Many workout junkies say their creative sweat sessions are helping them to stay calm and avoid going stir-crazy.

Thinking Outside the Gym

Stop Flushing These 5 Items!!

Because of the overly the top toilet paper runs people have made this month, some of us still don't have enough. And it's led to a lot of toilet paper "alternatives" being flushed. 

Rianna's Big Donation

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

Relax Coke Drinkers

Alright all you Coke drinkers can just relax. Coca-Cola announced that they don't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.

Feel Good Friday: TP Toss

As supermarket shelves around the world are cleared of hand sanitizer and toilet paper amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks, businesses are taking it upon themselves to share their wealth with community members in need.