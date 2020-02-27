Bed
cnn.com

So do think "man my rent/mortgage is just way too high!" Well think again and be glad you're not in this boat.

Places like Los Angeles and San Francisco have seen a shortage in housing and as a result have seen an uptick in PodSharing. What is PodSharing? It's where you rent a bunk bed in a communal home for around $1,200 a month. Not a bedroom that's right, just a bed!!

You have to have a membership, for which you get a bed, a locker and access to wifi. Each pod includes a shelf and a personal television. How about food you ask, staples like cereal and ramen, and toiletries like toothpaste and toilet paper, are also included. But not a whole lot of privacy....could you do it?!

Tags

In other news

They Pay What For That?

They Pay What For That?

So do think "man my rent/mortgage is just way too high!" Well think again and be glad you're not in this boat.

Canceling the Olympics?

Canceling the Olympics?

There is a possibility of the IOC cancelling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That's because if by late May the coronavirus outbreak is deemed too dangerous to go ahead with the original schedule that may be the only choice, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

MayoRacha is Here!

MayoRacha is Here!

How many of you remember when Heinz got a lot of publicity a few years ago when they released a combo of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup? Apparently that taste of fame has made them go condiment MASH-UP CRAZY.

*Extra - ‘Carpool Karaoke’: BTS

*Extra - ‘Carpool Karaoke’: BTS

James Corden hits the carpool lane with international superstars BTS to sing songs off their new album "Map of the Soul: 7" and cover Bruno Mars' “Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B)" and “Circles“ by Post Malone, before finally taking a detour to a PLYOJAM dance class where James attempts to co…

‘Harryween’ Halloween Concerts

‘Harryween’ Halloween Concerts

Harry Styles announced that he's going to do two more live shows in New York City: and they are a pair of “fancy dress” parties for Halloween.

Dave's Video of the Day: Gobble Squabble

Dave's Video of the Day: Gobble Squabble

A fight between two turkeys brought cars to a halt in Morgan, Vermont on Sunday. It wasn't until a driver got out of the vehicle that the birds moved their dispute off the road.