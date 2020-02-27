They Pay What For That?

So do think "man my rent/mortgage is just way too high!" Well think again and be glad you're not in this boat.
Places like Los Angeles and San Francisco have seen a shortage in housing and as a result have seen an uptick in PodSharing. What is PodSharing? It's where you rent a bunk bed in a communal home for around $1,200 a month. Not a bedroom that's right, just a bed!!
You have to have a membership, for which you get a bed, a locker and access to wifi. Each pod includes a shelf and a personal television. How about food you ask, staples like cereal and ramen, and toiletries like toothpaste and toilet paper, are also included. But not a whole lot of privacy....could you do it?!