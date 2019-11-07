They Got It Worked Out

This is the kind of story I really enjoy sharing. Jayson Gonzalez and Krispy Kreme got things ironed out.
If you had heard Jayson is a college student in Minnesota and on Saturday's he'd drive to Iowa. He'd picked up dozens of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and deliver them to his neighborhood. He didn't mark them up, he made his money on the delivery fee he'd charge.
Well Krispy Kreme got wind of this and asked him to cease and desist. They had health and safety concerns in regards to his enterprise. But they were able to work something out. Jayson is now an authorized third party seller for Krispy Kreme. That means he'll get to start rolling again once things are in place. Jayson is also raising money to get a bigger van so he can get more donuts.