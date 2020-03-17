The Pretenders New Song

The official audio for The Buzz by The Pretenders, from the new album 'Hate For Sale', out 1st May 2020. Pre-order now: https://pretenders.lnk.to/hateforsaleID

I've got great news for fans of The Pretenders, they unveiled a new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.

In a statement, Hynde said of the song: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. ‘The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course — I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive.”

Hate for Sale marks the Pretenders’ 11th studio album and follows their 2016 LP, Alone. The Pretenders are scheduled to embark on a sprawling North American tour with Journey this summer. 

'Onward' Stays at #1

The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.

PBS Streaming Ken Burns’ ‘Baseball’ for Free

With all professional sports being postponed for the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to share in America’s pastime by making Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary series Baseball available to stream for free.

Dave's Video of the Day: Safe Distance Disc

A man at the Testaccio Market in Rome, Italy, wore a wide-rimmed disk hung around his waist to ensure other people stay one meter away from him as per Italy's new coronavirus guidelines, as the country remained on lockdown. 

Little Pizza Tables Go BIG

You know those tiny white plastic "tables" that pizza places put in their pizza boxes to keep the cheese from smashing into the roof of the box?