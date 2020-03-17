The Pretenders New Song

I've got great news for fans of The Pretenders, they unveiled a new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.
In a statement, Hynde said of the song: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. ‘The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course — I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive.”
Hate for Sale marks the Pretenders’ 11th studio album and follows their 2016 LP, Alone. The Pretenders are scheduled to embark on a sprawling North American tour with Journey this summer.