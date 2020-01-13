The People Chose DMB

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the winner of this year's fan vote. It was The Dave Matthews Band, which got more than a million votes.
Pat Benatar was second with more than 882,000.
The Doobie Brothers were third, followed by Soundgarden, Judas Priest, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Thin Lizzy, Motorhead, Todd Rundgren, Nine Inch Nails, and last but not least . . . T. Rex.
The fan vote is NOT a sure-fire indicator of who will be inducted. The top five will be included on a single "fan ballot," which will be submitted along with around 1,000 other Rock Hall voters.
Since that ballot is weighted equally with all the others cast by industry professionals, it doesn't guarantee anything.
According to statistics, 61% of artists who earned a spot on the fan ballot since 2013 were ultimately inducted into the Hall of Fame.