The People Chose DMB

  • Dave Williams

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the winner of this year's fan vote. It was The Dave Matthews Band, which got more than a million votes.

Pat Benatar was second with more than 882,000.

The Doobie Brothers were third, followed by Soundgarden, Judas Priest, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Thin Lizzy, Motorhead, Todd Rundgren, Nine Inch Nails, and last but not least . . . T. Rex.

The fan vote is NOT a sure-fire indicator of who will be inducted. The top five will be included on a single "fan ballot," which will be submitted along with around 1,000 other Rock Hall voters.  

Since that ballot is weighted equally with all the others cast by industry professionals, it doesn't guarantee anything. 

According to statistics, 61% of artists who earned a spot on the fan ballot since 2013 were ultimately inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Miller Lite is really going hard on the "put down your phone" thing. Last year they had a promotion where you could get a free beer for unfollowing them on social media . . . and now they're doing this.

Back in October, a woman in Maryland won a hundred grand on a scratch-off lottery ticket. But she didn't go get the cash right away, she wanted to wait until the New Year to cash it in.

The Reading High School girl's basketball team was down by a bucket in the final seconds of a game at William Penn High School on December 28. The ball was on William Penn's side of the court.