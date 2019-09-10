So Landlocked Nebraska seems like a pretty unlikely location for a lighthouse right?
If you head west to the city of Scottsbluff, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find a large stone lighthouse on the banks of Lake Minatare. If you make the climb to the top of this adorable lighthouse you'll be treated to sweeping views of the lake and countryside.
This may be a fun trip to make to a truly unique Nebraska destination that your family won’t soon forget.
Address: Lake Minatare Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Open daily until October 15th.
If you can’t get enough of the great outdoors, you’ll want to visit the largest man-made forest in the U.S. You probably had no idea that it’s right here in Nebraska!
(onlyinyourstate.com)