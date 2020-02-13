Ok so I was wrong in my thought on who was in the Miss Monster costume on The Masked Singer.
Surprisingly another R&B legend didn’t even advance to this super-sized third season’s semifinals. That's right Miss Monster, turned out to be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan! WHAT?!
So my guess of Anita Pointer wasn't too bad considering the judges guessed Mary Wilson, Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, and Gloria Gaynor.
Next Wednesday, the Group B cosplayers will make their debut and we’ll get to see six more dazzling contestants: the Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Mouse, Frog, and Taco.