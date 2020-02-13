  • Dave Williams

Ok so I was wrong in my thought on who was in the Miss Monster costume on The Masked Singer.

Surprisingly another R&B legend didn’t even advance to this super-sized third season’s semifinals. That's right Miss Monster, turned out to be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan! WHAT?!

So my guess of Anita Pointer wasn't too bad considering the judges guessed Mary Wilson, Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, and Gloria Gaynor.

Next Wednesday, the Group B cosplayers will make their debut and we’ll get to see six more dazzling contestants: the Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Mouse, Frog, and Taco.

Tags

In other news

NASA is Hiring Astronauts

NASA is Hiring Astronauts

Have you always dreamed of touching the stars? Or at least floating in space amongst them? Good news, NASA is hiring it's next class of astronauts!!

98-year-old Girl Scout Selling Cookies

98-year-old Girl Scout Selling Cookies

We're in that time of the year where we're loading up on thin mints, tagalongs, samoas or whatever your favorite girl scout cookie is so we'll have them through the next year.

Emily Blunt Overcame a Severe Stutter

Emily Blunt Overcame a Severe Stutter

Emily Blunt opened up recently to Marie Claire magazine about her years growing up with a speech impediment that prevented her from reading poems aloud or even saying her name as a kid.

Most Popular Food In Each State

Most Popular Food In Each State

So the folks at Ranker looked into what food was the most popular food in each state. It should be pretty darn accurate too because they talked with residents of each state to determine the answers!