"The Masked Singer" Adds Guest Judges

“The Masked Singer” has added Sharon Osbourne and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest judges for upcoming episodes of the wacky Fox singing competition’s Season 3.
Sharon, who happens to be the mother of Season 2 contestant Kelly Osbourne a.k.a. The Ladybug, will join regular panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke for the show’s April 8 episode. Meanwhile, Brown will be teaming up with fellow “Community” alum Jeong — and the rest of the panel — to guest judge the April 15 episode, which airs one day after the first-ever “Masked Singer” sing-a-long special.
Both ladies will appear on the show after Season 3’s “Super Nine” contestants — the finalists from Group A, Group B and Group C — come together for the first time on a supersized episode airing April 1. Make sure you check out tonight's episode 7 p.m. on FOX, we'll recap it tomorrow!