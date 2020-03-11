“The Masked Singer” has added Sharon Osbourne and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest judges for upcoming episodes of the wacky Fox singing competition’s Season 3.  

Sharon, who happens to be the mother of Season 2 contestant Kelly Osbourne a.k.a. The Ladybug, will join regular panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke for the show’s April 8 episode. Meanwhile, Brown will be teaming up with fellow “Community” alum Jeong — and the rest of the panel — to guest judge the April 15 episode, which airs one day after the first-ever “Masked Singer” sing-a-long special.  

Both ladies will appear on the show after Season 3’s “Super Nine” contestants — the finalists from Group A, Group B and Group C — come together for the first time on a supersized episode airing April 1. Make sure you check out tonight's episode 7 p.m. on FOX, we'll recap it tomorrow!

Tags

In other news

"The Masked Singer" Adds Guest Judges

"The Masked Singer" Adds Guest Judges

“The Masked Singer” has added Sharon Osbourne and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest judges for upcoming episodes of the wacky Fox singing competition’s Season 3.  

Krispy Kreme Going Green

Krispy Kreme Going Green

This year instead of making A green donut for St. Patrick's Day, Krispy Kreme is ONLY going to make green donuts.

Lady Gaga Insect?

Lady Gaga Insect?

We all know about Lady Gaga and her wild, flamboyant style. That style has inspired the name of a newly discovered insect species.

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

A crew of British Airways employees teamed with some sports celebrities to pull a 201.6-ton plane a distance of 328 feet for a Guinness World Record. 

Steve Perry Better Off NOT Singing

Steve Perry Better Off NOT Singing

I suppose if you got paid this kind of money to do nothing, you would KEEP doing nothing, right?! Get this, Steve Perry hasn't been the lead singer of JOURNEY for 23 years. But it turns out he still makes a ton of money when they go on tour.

Napping Can be Beneficial

Napping Can be Beneficial

When you hear about napping when pops into your mind. Your young children needing one or your older parents dozing off in the afternoon? What about you, do you nap?

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Even though Onward delivered an estimated $40 million in its opening weekend, the animated feature, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, came in on the low end of expectations.