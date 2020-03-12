It was time to be introduced to the Pool C singers on "The Masked Singer" as well as send somebody home right away after unmasking them.
Viewers were treated to the first performances from Bear, Astronaut, Swan, Kitty, Rhino, T-Rex and Night Angel. Then after they all sang their songs, then it was time for “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, along with the studio audience, to choose the “weakest” contestant for elimination.
Unfortunately for the Bear, who had rapped “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot didn't get past the first round. So Bear was unmasked and revealed to be former Alaska governor and one-time vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin!!
Over the next two episodes, the remaining contestants in Group C will be whittled down to just three contestants who will join the finalists from Group A (Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle) and Group B (Kitty, Frog, Banana) in Season 3’s “Super 9” lineup. Those nine competitors will battle it out for the rest of the season to see who wins the golden mask trophy.