‘The Goonies’ Cast and Crew Reunite on Web Series

Actor and Goonies superfan Josh Gad has a new web series, Reunited Apart. And to kick things off he wrangled the cast and crew of The Goonies — including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and executive producer Steven Spielberg.
The virtual reunion of the beloved Eighties adventure movie on Zoom featured additional original cast members Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano. Besides Spielberg, writer Chris Columbus and director Richard Donner joined the Zoom call, so did Cyndi Lauper who wrote and performed the theme song, “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.'”
The Goonies episode of Reunited Apart doubled as a fundraiser for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and its COVID-19 response fund. Gad has yet to offer more details on future episodes of Reunited Apart, although the show — per its title — will likely feature similar reunions, which have become a staple of coronavirus lock-down entertainment.