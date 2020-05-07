Katy
The lineup for Sunday's "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" has become more magical.

ABC announced Wednesday that John Legend, Katy Perry, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang and more stars have been added to the roster for this next edition, which is set to air Sunday at 6 p.m. CT on ABC.
 
The first airing of the "Disney Family Singalong," last month, scored more than 10 million viewers and featured a surprise appearance by Beyoncé. Previously announced performers for the second installment include Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Idina Menzel, Miguel, and Shakira.
 
Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad, Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are again set to make return appearances, while The Muppets will open this edition of the singalong.

