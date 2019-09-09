The Brady Kids Return Home

It's time renovate the Brady Bunch home! A Very Brady Renovation premieres tonight on HGTV, in which the original Brady Bunch kids take the real home in Los Angeles that served as the exterior for the series, and make the inside match what the set looked like.
The house was purchased by HGTV in 2018 for $3.5 million, and the renovation was completed in May.
All six Brady kids -- Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Michael Lookinland and Susan Olsen -- who played Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby and Cindy, respectively -- assisted in the renovation. Plumb she says they're not just pretending to do the work.
"I think we were all involved in demo of some sort in each of the rooms. And then, we were all involved in the rebuilding of them," she explains. "Furniture, if something couldn't be found or sourced, they made it. Printed fabric to match for the couch, they made a beautiful stereo cabinet that we put together and I helped to stain."
The Brady Bunch, which ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974, has spawned a number of spin-off shows, movies, albums, and even a variety hour. But Olsen thought there was something special about A Very Brady Renovation.
Says Olsen, "I mean we've enjoyed being together and doing other projects, but this is the first time that the magic is back."
Williams couldn't get over how close they came to copying the original house, noting, "It is almost a perfect replication, from fabrics to carpeting to furniture to decorating to artwork to the fake grass in the backyard.
Adds Williams, "Tiger's doghouse is there."
A Very Brady Renovation airs tonight at 8:00 CT on HGTV.