The Boston Molasses Disaster

Have you heard of the Great Molasses Flood that struck Boston on January 15, 1919? This tragedy is one that almost seems made up. But it’s a true tale!
It's the story of a tsunami of molasses let loose on the city and caused devastating loss of life and damage to property. So just how did such a crazy thing happen?
There was a gigantic molasses tank operated by the Purity Distilling Company, it was massive. This tank stood 50 feet high and 90 feet in diameter. It was designed to hold 2.5 million gallons of molasses and it was made from steel, a little more than half an inch thick. There were warning signs of problems but the owners just ignored it.
People in the area reported hearing a few loud sounds—like machine-gun fire, that was the tank’s rivets began popping loose. The tank exploded and set free a tidal wave of molasses that measured between 15 and 25 feet at its highest, and about 165 feet wide. The destructive tide, about 2.3 million gallons of molasses in all, pounded through the neighborhood reaching a maximum speed of 35 MPH. You see people say slow as molasses but it's anything but slow!!
21 people perished in the aftermath and 150 were injured. Many animals were trapped or killed as well. By today’s reckoning, the flood caused about $100 million in damages.
Get the whole story from the Farmers Almanac: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/boston-great-molasses-flood-101323