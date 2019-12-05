Tim Tam
Scotty Andrew of CNN ranked the top cookies that you can buy at the store. See if you agree with where he ranked them.

Here are the Top 10:

10. Nilla Wafers 

 9. Biscoff

 8. Famous Amos

 7. Tate's

 6. Pillsbury ready to bake sugar cookies

 5. Keeble Chips Rainbow Deluxe

 4. Pepperidge Farm Milano

 3. Keebler Fudge Stripes

 2. Lofthouse frosted sugar cookies

 1. Oreo

I enjoy most of them, but my favorite is an Australian biscuit called Tim Tam, the dark mint chocolate is my absolute favorite although the milk chocolate is good too.

Read the whole article from CNN - https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/04/business/national-cookie-day-best-cookies-trnd/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2redkhSTiNiVKRc9u47oZdH2uZ4_RiQEb-4UpwUONUEoFKZy94WW-v4Rw

