turkey

Photographer: Greg DuPree/Prop Stylist: Ginny Branch/Food Stylist: Cat Steele

 southernliving.com

Now that we have Halloween behind us, it's time for us to talk turkey: Specifically, Turkey Day.

Whether you have friends and family coming to your place for Thanksgiving or you're traveling, a new survey says the average American will suffer a half-dozen fails in doing so.

Ranging from running out of wine to forgetting to invite anybody, the poll of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Omaha Steaks discovered 76% agreed Thanksgiving would be great if you could eliminate the food from the equation.

Here are Omaha Steaks' 20 most common Thanksgiving Fails>>

 1. Not all of the cooking is done on time -- 31%

 2. Not all the food is done cooking at the same time -- 29%

 3. Ran out of wine -- 28%

 4. Spilled a dish on the floor -- 28%

 5. Forgot an essential ingredient in one dish -- 28%

 6. One or more dish is cold by the time it's served -- 27%

 7. Ran out of a dish before everyone got some of it -- 27%

 8. Cooked something incorrectly -- 27%

 9. Forgot to take a food allergy into account -- 26%

10. Turkey is burnt -- 26%

11. Turkey is dry -- 25%

12. Not enough seating -- 25%

13. Food doesn't taste right -- 25%

14. Turkey is undercooked -- 25%

15. Forgot the cranberry sauce -- 25%

16. Forgot to thaw turkey ahead of time -- 24%

17. Ran completely out of food -- 24%

18. Forgot to pre-heat the oven -- 24%

19. Turkey caught on fire -- 23%

20. Pet got into the food -- 20%

Tags

In other news

Work & Music

Work & Music

Feel free to go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. When you do, you'll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers and get stuff done faster.

Thanksgiving Fails

Thanksgiving Fails

Now that we have Halloween behind us, it's time for us to talk turkey: Specifically, Turkey Day.

Sonic's Back & Ready to Run

Sonic's Back & Ready to Run

Paramount has dropped a new revamped trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming film based on the video game franchise.

Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Catch

Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Catch

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming a family spotted a bear cub without its mother in their backyard foraging for food. They called the Game and Fish people who came out and said the cub probably wouldn't be able to make it through the winter on its own.

'Midway' Shoots to #1 at the Box Office

'Midway' Shoots to #1 at the Box Office

"Midway" won the box office battle over the weekend, although it only made $17.5 million. The three other new movies also made the Top Four: "Doctor Sleep", "Playing with Fire", and "Last Christmas" . . . all of them making between $11.6 and $14.1 million.

+2
Customers Help Waffle House Employee

Customers Help Waffle House Employee

Back on November 2nd in the early morning hours at a Waffle House in Birmingham, Alabama one lone employee was trying to hold down the fort as a couple of fellow employees didn't show for their shifts.

When We REALLY Shop for Christmas

When We REALLY Shop for Christmas

Are you like me and haven't started thinking about buying your gifts for the holidays yet . . . sadly we're not going to be able to avoid it much longer though.

Dave's Video of the Day: FETCH!!

Dave's Video of the Day: FETCH!!

This is just neat. Watch this Beluga Whale playing fetch with a rugby ball, celebrating South Africa Rugby World Cup Victory close to the South Pole!