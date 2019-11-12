Now that we have Halloween behind us, it's time for us to talk turkey: Specifically, Turkey Day.
Whether you have friends and family coming to your place for Thanksgiving or you're traveling, a new survey says the average American will suffer a half-dozen fails in doing so.
Ranging from running out of wine to forgetting to invite anybody, the poll of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Omaha Steaks discovered 76% agreed Thanksgiving would be great if you could eliminate the food from the equation.
Here are Omaha Steaks' 20 most common Thanksgiving Fails>>
1. Not all of the cooking is done on time -- 31%
2. Not all the food is done cooking at the same time -- 29%
3. Ran out of wine -- 28%
4. Spilled a dish on the floor -- 28%
5. Forgot an essential ingredient in one dish -- 28%
6. One or more dish is cold by the time it's served -- 27%
7. Ran out of a dish before everyone got some of it -- 27%
8. Cooked something incorrectly -- 27%
9. Forgot to take a food allergy into account -- 26%
10. Turkey is burnt -- 26%
11. Turkey is dry -- 25%
12. Not enough seating -- 25%
13. Food doesn't taste right -- 25%
14. Turkey is undercooked -- 25%
15. Forgot the cranberry sauce -- 25%
16. Forgot to thaw turkey ahead of time -- 24%
17. Ran completely out of food -- 24%
18. Forgot to pre-heat the oven -- 24%
19. Turkey caught on fire -- 23%
20. Pet got into the food -- 20%