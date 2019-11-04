'Terminator: Dark Fate' Takes #1

  • Dave Williams

"Terminator: Dark Fate" got good reviews from critics and fans, but it definitely wasn't the box office draw that a lot of people expected and the "Hollywood Reporter" says it's on track to LOSE $120 million. 

Here's the Top 10 . . .

 1. NEW: "Terminator: Dark Fate" - $29 million

 2. "Joker" - $13.9 million

 3. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" - $12.2 million  

 4. NEW: "Harriet" - $12 million

 5. "The Addams Family" - $8.5 million

 6. "Zombieland 2: Double Tap" - $7.4 million

 7. "Countdown" - $5.9 million 

 8. "Black and Blue" - $4.1 million 

 9. NEW: "Motherless Brooklyn" - $3.7 million

10. NEW: "Arctic Dogs" - $3.1 million

(Box Office Mojo)

