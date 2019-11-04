'Terminator: Dark Fate' Takes #1

"Terminator: Dark Fate" got good reviews from critics and fans, but it definitely wasn't the box office draw that a lot of people expected and the "Hollywood Reporter" says it's on track to LOSE $120 million.
Here's the Top 10 . . .
1. NEW: "Terminator: Dark Fate" - $29 million
2. "Joker" - $13.9 million
3. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" - $12.2 million
4. NEW: "Harriet" - $12 million
5. "The Addams Family" - $8.5 million
6. "Zombieland 2: Double Tap" - $7.4 million
7. "Countdown" - $5.9 million
8. "Black and Blue" - $4.1 million
9. NEW: "Motherless Brooklyn" - $3.7 million
10. NEW: "Arctic Dogs" - $3.1 million