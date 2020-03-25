TCM Brings Festival to You

The 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival may have been canceled, but the film-loving folks at Turner Classic Movies have decided to take the festival into your home instead.
The Special Home Edition will air on the network from April 16 through the wee hours of the 20th, featuring classic films like “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Casablanca” and “North by Northwest” as well as interviews with from festival past with film legends from Peter O'Toole to Faye Dunaway.
The Classic Film Festival attracts film buffs to Hollywood each year, but this year's edition was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.