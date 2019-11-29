Sweet Georgia Brown!

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.
That's right Globetrotter fans, experience even bigger moments and memories, which will include a live world record attempt during the game.
And these guys are BUSY!! The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America including the stop in Sioux City.
Tickets starting at $22.50 are ON SALE NOW. Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office