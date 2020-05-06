Subway's BOGO Deal

So Subway in April announced a buy-two-get-one-free sandwich deal, available through takeout. But someone at the virtual sandwich HQ started thinking even bigger, and we are all benefiting from it.
Now for the not-so-long stuff: the Rules. The free footlong you get must be of equal or lesser value than the one you're paying for, and there's a limit of one BOGO deal per order. That's a pretty easy thing to work around, though.
This limited-time BOGO deal is also only available through takeout, meaning you have to order through the Subway App or online to get the deal.