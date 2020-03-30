Stuck at Home? Bake

With so many of us spending more time at home together whether it's for self-quarantine, home from school or working from home. Why not get back into the kitchen and rediscover the joy of baking?
Most of us before really didn't have hours during our work week to dedicate to a big project, but now you can utilize your time indoors to whip up some delicious batches of homemade bagels, French macarons, hearty sourdough bread, and more.
All Recipes.com has some recipes that will challenge your baking skills — with detailed instructions and multiple steps — and keep you occupied and well-fed.
Get them here: https://www.allrecipes.com/gallery/baking-project-ideas/?did=506481-20200329&utm_campaign=hot-dish_newsletter&utm_source=allrecipes.com&utm_medium=email&utm_content=032920&cid=506481&mid=31527336478