Stop Tossing & Turning

If you are someone who has trouble sleeping then you know there's nothing more frustrating than lying in bed wide awake while the whole world is fast asleep.
Sleeping expert Kathryn Pinkham, from London, is the founder of the Insomnia Clinic, which works towards helping people experiencing sleeping troubles and insomnia by providing tips and counselling.
Here are some things she mentions (more details in link at the bottom)
1. Avoid Looking at the time during the night
2. Strengthen your sleep drive
3. Don't stay in bed wide awake
4. Empty your mind before bed
5. Meditate
6. Don't go to bed early to recover
7. Ditch sleeping pills
8. Talk to your regular doctor.
Get all the details on how to improve your sleep right here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-7924847/Dont-bed-early-dont-pills-Expert-reveals-tips-combat-insomnia.html