Awake
health.usnews.com

If you are someone who has trouble sleeping then you know there's nothing more frustrating than lying in bed wide awake while the whole world is fast asleep. 

Sleeping expert Kathryn Pinkham, from London, is the founder of the Insomnia Clinic, which works towards helping people experiencing sleeping troubles and insomnia by providing tips and counselling. 

Here are some things she mentions (more details in link at the bottom)

1. Avoid Looking at the time during the night

2. Strengthen your sleep drive

3. Don't stay in bed wide awake

4. Empty your mind before bed

5. Meditate

6. Don't go to bed early to recover

7. Ditch sleeping pills

8. Talk to your regular doctor.

Get all the details on how to improve your sleep right here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-7924847/Dont-bed-early-dont-pills-Expert-reveals-tips-combat-insomnia.html

Tags

In other news

Stop Tossing & Turning

Stop Tossing & Turning

If you are someone who has trouble sleeping then you know there's nothing more frustrating than lying in bed wide awake while the whole world is fast asleep. 

McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

If we've learned anything since this summer is that we LOVE our chicken sandwiches. Between Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A introducing new sandwiches it got a little crazy.

Bad Boys Stays at #1

Bad Boys Stays at #1

Without any major competition, "Bad Boys for Life" kept the top spot at the box office for a second straight week, with another $34 million. 

Undercover Boss - Kylo Ren

Undercover Boss - Kylo Ren

Over the weekend Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren returned to Undercover Boss during the actor’s latest Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which featured a sequel to Driver’s viral 2016 Star Wars-Undercover Boss crossover sketch.